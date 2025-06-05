Borderlands 2
Borderlands 2 goes further than its predecessor in fun, humor, and scope, and if you value exploration and leveling up as much as shooting people, this is the perfect game for you.-- As reviewed by PC Mag




Reviewers Liked
- Awesome world
- Enticing loot and experience rewards
- Intriguing skill trees
- Big, beautiful gaming world
- Huge diversity in characters, weapons, and enemies
- So many powerful guns to shoot so many creative enemies
- Cohesive, well-paced story with a strong antagonist
- New Gunzerker and Assassin classes are fun to play
- More aggressive enemies act intelligently
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Sharing loot in multiplayer
- Disconnect between online co-op and your campaign
- Side quests are uneven
- Occasional texture pop-in
- Underdeveloped visual customization
- All of the loot is shared
- Spoken messages sometimes interrupt each other
- No instant saves