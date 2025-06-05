Reviewers Liked

  • Awesome world
  • Enticing loot and experience rewards
  • Intriguing skill trees
  • Big, beautiful gaming world
  • Huge diversity in characters, weapons, and enemies
  • So many powerful guns to shoot so many creative enemies
  • Cohesive, well-paced story with a strong antagonist
  • New Gunzerker and Assassin classes are fun to play
  • More aggressive enemies act intelligently

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Sharing loot in multiplayer
  • Disconnect between online co-op and your campaign
  • Side quests are uneven
  • Occasional texture pop-in
  • Underdeveloped visual customization
  • Spoken messages sometimes interrupt each other
  • No instant saves