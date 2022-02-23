Elden Ring is one of the best games in years, with a breathtaking vast world to explore, and one of the most satisfying combat systems in an RPG. This is the accumulation of FromSoftware’s work over the last thirteen years and an evolution on its inspiring formula. Despite its name, this is still very much a Souls title, containing familiar mechanics and aesthetics, but reworked in a way to work perfectly in an open-world setting.

-- As reviewed by HardcoreGamer