Elden Ring is one of the best games in years, with a breathtaking vast world to explore, and one of the most satisfying combat systems in an RPG. This is the accumulation of FromSoftware’s work over the last thirteen years and an evolution on its inspiring formula. Despite its name, this is still very much a Souls title, containing familiar mechanics and aesthetics, but reworked in a way to work perfectly in an open-world setting.-- As reviewed by HardcoreGamer
96
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 14 expert reviews
Excellent:12
Good:2
Average:0
Bad:0
Reviewers Liked
- Beautiful open world
- World and its creatures are both fantastic and frightening
- Great combat
- Rewarding exploration
- Epic world-building
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Just beware there's plenty of body shock horror
- Enemy AI isn't too bright
- Rough camera