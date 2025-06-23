Reviewers Liked

  • Play as Jedi heroes (and yes, that does mean as Yoda)
  • Class-based multiplayer makes for strategic battles
  • Starfighter sections are thrilling
  • Exciting scope of online battles
  • Virtually unlimited replayability

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Chaos of battle means you'll be killed a lot
  • Hero characters are duff in the campaign
  • Story is a pretty rote but disjointed Star Wars tale
  • Over reliance on randomized loot drops and microtransactions
  • Graphics aren't up to snuff