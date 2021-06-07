Eero 6
Price: $83
The Eero 6 offers fast Wi-Fi speeds and robust whole-home connectivity for a very attractive price. Incredibly easy to set up and use with lots of handy features via the well-made app.-- As reviewed by TechAdvisor
$83
- Easy to set up
- Integrated Zigbee smart home hub
- Very user friendly
- Consistent coverage
- Affordable Wi-Fi 6 mesh system
- Not fast enough to take full advantage of gigabit speeds
- Only one spare Ethernet jack
- No Ethernet ports on add-on units
- Dual band means no support for Wi-Fi 6E