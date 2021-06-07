Editors Liked

  • Easy to set up
  • Integrated Zigbee smart home hub
  • Very user friendly
  • Consistent coverage
  • Affordable Wi-Fi 6 mesh system

Editors Didn't Like

  • Not fast enough to take full advantage of gigabit speeds
  • Only one spare Ethernet jack
  • No Ethernet ports on add-on units
  • Dual band means no support for Wi-Fi 6E