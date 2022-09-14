Reviewers Liked

  • Exquisite design and excellent build
  • 48-megapixel camera capable of producing incredible images
  • Dynamic Island is a good notch replacement
  • Finally has an always-on display

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • No SIM tray may bother some
  • Still just 3x optical zoom
  • Camera enhancements aren't as huge as Apple suggests
  • No USB-C