Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Price: $999
The iPhone 14 Pro is the best phone for under $1,000. It’s powerful, has amazing cameras, sports a beautiful display, and the notch is dead. It’s hard to think of anything truly wrong with this device and it’s perfect for people tired of giant handsets.-- As reviewed by Tom's Guide
87
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 8 expert reviews
Excellent:6
Good:1
Average:1
Bad:0
- $999
Reviewers Liked
- Exquisite design and excellent build
- 48-megapixel camera capable of producing incredible images
- Dynamic Island is a good notch replacement
- Finally has an always-on display
Reviewers Didn't Like
- No SIM tray may bother some
- Still just 3x optical zoom
- Camera enhancements aren't as huge as Apple suggests
- No USB-C