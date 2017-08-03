Motorola Moto Z2 Force
Price: $720
$720 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Mostly stock Android 7.1.1
- Top of the line specs
- Blazing fast performance
- Exciting new 360 camera mod
- Can survive drops without shattering
Editors Didn't Like
- International versions have more RAM
- Camera has frequent shutter lag
- Not waterproof
- Too expensive
- Shatterproof screen is easily scratched
- Lacks headphone jack
- The modular accessories are sometimes fun, but generally not worth the hassle
Motorola's new modular flagship, the Z2 Force, tries to blend the best bits of the old Z and Z Force into a single body. The Z2 Force adds Motorola's shatter-resistant "ShatterShield", but it only means that the screen is effectively crack-proof under all but the most outlandish conditions. The new Force moves from a sizable 3,500mAh to a 2,730mAh battery capacity and lacks a headphone jack.