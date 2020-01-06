Edifier S1000DB
It is in sound performance where they do very well. At the price point, they represent very good value. They are easily able to compete with speakers costing more. As we previously stated, that would make them some of the best bookshelf speakers under $500. We think they are a good choice for the home. For music and home cinema systems, they work very well and have some useful other external connection options.-- As reviewed by 429Records
85
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 10 expert reviews
Excellent:7
Good:2
Average:1
Bad:0
$350 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Excellent build quality
- Audio clarity/accuracy/detail, deep and warm bass
- Active speakers
- Wireless bluetooth v4.0 with aptX and wired connectivity (optical/coaxial/dual RCA)
Editors Didn't Like
- Expensive
- Control knobs location
Price History beta
Edifier S1000DB pricing
|Price
|Date
|Current
|$350
|Jun 19, 2020
|Highest*
|$349
|Jun 19, 2020
|Lowest*
|$297
|Feb 10, 2020
|Average
|$347
* Highest/Lowest price found on Amazon in the last 120 days.