The Intel SSD 660p may not be a consumer class SSD leader in terms of absolute performance, but it does offer some serious bang-for-the-buck. Intel has set the MSRP for the 512GB Intel SSD 660p at $99 and the 1TB model at only $199. Those prices equate to about $0.19 per gigabyte, which is among the lowest prices we've seen for any SSD, let alone a modern NVMe drive that's been tuned specifically for mainstream computing applications. And that's assuming they sell at MSRP -- many of Intel's drives have street prices below MSRP at the moment.

-- As reviewed by HotHardware