Price: $79
The Intel SSD 660p may not be a consumer class SSD leader in terms of absolute performance, but it does offer some serious bang-for-the-buck. Intel has set the MSRP for the 512GB Intel SSD 660p at $99 and the 1TB model at only $199. Those prices equate to about $0.19 per gigabyte, which is among the lowest prices we've seen for any SSD, let alone a modern NVMe drive that's been tuned specifically for mainstream computing applications. And that's assuming they sell at MSRP -- many of Intel's drives have street prices below MSRP at the moment.-- As reviewed by HotHardware
75
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 5 expert reviews
Excellent:2
Good:1
Average:1
Bad:1
9.6
User ScoreBased on 2,172 reviews
as rated by users
- Price:
$79
Reviewers Liked
- Very good NVMe performance most of the time
- Five-year warranty
- Extremely affordable
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Slows to 100MBps writing during very long transfers
- Higher latency than other NVMe drives