Microsoft Surface Go
Price: $549
76
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 7 expert reviews
Excellent:2
Good:0
Average:5
Bad:0
$549 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Quality build
- Small, lightweight design
- Runs Windows apps
- Great keyboard case
- Blazingly fast facial recognition Best-in-class typing experience for the size
- Low price
Editors Didn't Like
- Some lag outputting to external display
- Narrow size for on-lap use
- No standard USB ports
- Pentium Gold CPU is slow Screen is too small in some situations
- USB-C is your only data port
- Small storage capacities
So, it's imperfect and expensive and a little poky in the configuration I think you should buy. But, here's the thing-I like using Surface Go a lot. I would have killed for a computer like this when I was in college. I'm so envious of today's students! And I can't stress this enough: Its reduced footprint makes it an ideal size for tossing in a backpack or messenger bag.
As reviewed by Wired