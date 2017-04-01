Choose your answer and the correct choice will be revealed.

Correct Answer: Socket 5 and 7

Which legacy socket(s) accepted both Intel and AMD CPUs?

Released in March 1994, Socket 5 was designed for second-gen P5 Pentium processors among other Intel parts, but could also accept AMD K5 chips, as well as 6x86 Cyrix CPUs and IDT's WinChip series.

The summer of 1995 brought a successor to Socket 5 with the arrival of Socket 7 (Socket 6 was essentially skipped), which likewise supported P5 Pentium processors as well as compatible parts made by AMD, Cyrix/IBM and IDT.

Socket 7 parts were backward compatible with Socket 5 using an adapter (unless you wanted to modify the pins yourself). The key difference between the two was that Socket 7 had an extra pin for dual split rail voltage versus Socket 5's single voltage.

Super Socket 7 didn't arrive until 1998 and served as a stopgap for AMD, buying the company time to develop its own motherboard infrastructure (Slot A) after losing licensing of Intel's sockets, which had evolved to Slot 1 in 1997.