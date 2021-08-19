Choose your answer and the correct choice will be revealed.

Correct Answer: Ronald Wayne

In 2010, the U.S. Air Force used over 1,000 game consoles to build a supercomputer: Which one?

Ronald Wayne joined Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak to found Apple on April 1, 1976. Wayne met Jobs at Atari and provided administrative oversight during Apple's very first days, but sold his 10% share less than two weeks after for $800, plus $1,500 a year later to forfeit any claims (around $11,000 today).

Among other reasons, Wayne backed out because he was concerned about the potential for creditors to seize his assets. All three partners assumed equal responsibility for the company’s debt, but Wayne was the only one with much to lose.

Had he kept his 10% stake in Apple, Wayne would be a multi-billionaire, but when interviewed he's said he lives without regret and made the best decision with the information he had at the time. After leaving Apple he returned to Atari and has since retired to a mobile home park in Pahrump, Nevada where he sells stamps and rare coins.

The first Apple product Wayne ever owned was an iPad 2 he was gifted.