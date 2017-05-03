Correct Answer: Famicom

Better recognized as the Nintendo Entertainment System, the system first launched in Japan as the Family Computer (Famicom) in July 1983 (two years ahead of its North American debut as the NES) and featured player two controller that lacked start and select button but had an integrated microphone that could be used for various actions in different games.

For example, in the original Japanese version of The Legend of Zelda (Zelda no Densetsu: The Hyrule Fantasy), players had to speak into the microphone to kill the recurring enemy "Pols Voice," while the game Kid Icarus (aka Hikari Shinwa: Palutena no Kagami) used the microphone to let you haggle for better shop prices.