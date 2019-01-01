Correct Answer: Ricoh

Designed in the 70s by electrical engineer Chuck Peddle and his team for MOS Technology, the 8-bit MOS 6502 ran at 1-2MHz and packed 3,510 transistors. As the most affordable chip of its kind, it initially cost less than a sixth of the alternatives offered by Motorola and Intel. By the 80s, variants of the MOS 6502 appeared in consoles and computers from Atari, Apple, Commodore and Nintendo.

The original NES was powered by a custom MOS 6502 which was sold as the Ricoh 2A03 and manufactured by Japanese imaging and electronics company Ricoh, who got its start in optical equipment back in the '30s and helped popularize cameras with its Ricohflex III in 1950.