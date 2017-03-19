Correct Answer: Three GPU cores

Two years after launching its original Voodoo Graphics chipset, 3Dfx delivered its successor in 1998 as the Voodoo2 with not two, but three GPUs on the same card. What's more, two Voodoo2 cards could be linked together via SLI to employ double the number of GPUs (the original Voodoo Graphics could be configured in SLI but the feature was limited to arcade and professional markets).

A single Voodoo2 (V2 1000) ran its cores and EDO DRAM at 90MHz alongside a 135MHz RAMDAC and supported 3D games running at a full screen resolution of 800x600 or 1024x768 via SLI. The card acted as a 3D accelerator that had to be paired with another 2D or 2D/3DA VGA through a passthrough cable.

Continue your stroll down memory lane with our nostalgia pieces on 3Dfx Glide Games and The History of the GPU.