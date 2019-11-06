Correct Answer: CERN

Proposed by British scientist Tim Berners-Lee in March 1989, the World Wide Web was invented as a means of sharing information between scientists. Within a year and a half, Berners-Lee built the web's early infrastructure including HTTP and HTML.

The first website was hosted for employees on Berners-Lee's NeXT computer at CERN’s Geneva headquarters on December 20, 1990 before being publicly announced through an alt.hypertext Usenet posting on August 6, 1991. Currently hosted at http://info.cern.ch, the first website provided instructions accessing documents and setting up your own server.

Today, Berners-Lee remains deeply involved with the web after leaving CERN in 1994 to found the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), where he remains today as the organization's director.