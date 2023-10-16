Choose your answer and the correct choice will be revealed.

Correct Answer: Samsung SPH-WP10 (1999)

Taking inspiration from wrist-worn communicators featured in sci-fi movies, the Samsung SPH-WP10 was unveiled in March 1999, touting it as the world's first CDMA watch phone. At the time, it was also celebrated as the smallest and lightest wireless terminal on the market.

The device was released in April 2000 with a price tag of approximately $700, showcasing a distinctive protruding antenna, a 1.5-inch backlit monochrome LCD, and came equipped with both an integrated speaker and microphone.

Additionally, it boasted support for 90 minutes of talk time and 60 hours of standby. Impressively, all of this was packed into a device weighing just 50 grams, including its battery. Despite its innovative features, only a few thousand units were sold.

While the Samsung SPH-WP10 was groundbreaking for its phone capabilities, it's worth mentioning that the concept of multifunctional wristwatches can be traced back further. For instance, 1975 saw the introduction of the "Pulsar Module 1" – a watch with an integrated calculator. In 1982, the "Seiko TV Watch" made waves by featuring an integrated display and a Walkman-sized TV receiver, allowing wearers to tune into analog television broadcasts.