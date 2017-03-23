Correct Answer: Burning Man

After searching through Silicon Valley's top executives for more than a year to find a suitable CEO, Larry Page and Sergey Brin favored 46-year-old Sun Microsystems veteran Eric Schmidt because he was the only one who had attended Burning Man, a weeklong psychedelic party held annually in the Black Rock Desert that Page and Brin also enjoyed, making Schmidt a "great cultural fit" for Google.

The company is reported to have Burning Man art hanging at its headquarters and the very first Google Doodle in 1998 was a stick figure of the Burning Man.

Other tech titans who have attended Burning Man include Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.