Do I Really Need An SSD?

Cycloid Torus
By Cycloid Torus · 8 replies
Jun 19, 2017 at 4:29 PM
  1. I turn my machine on and go away for 5 minutes to get my morning coffee. I use each program for at least 30 minutes at a time and usually load stuff in background (especially browser, Thunderbird and games) while I do other stuff. The only drag I really experience is in level change loading in Fallout 4 (sub-optimal as it is).

    Since I do not really care about start up, is an SSD really worth it? Would a hybrid be optimal?

    Thanks for your guidance!
     
    Jun 19, 2017 at 4:29 PM
    #1
  2. knox herrington

    knox herrington TS Rookie

    Well solid state drives are a more direct way of allowing your cpu to gather information, that being said it is much faster than actually having a mechanical arm move across a disk that has to speed up, so this being said I would definitely recommend an ssd just for games if you really game often but a cheaper and slightly more difficult process would be to get the hybrid for general storage, from what it sounds like I recommend the hybrid, the seagate firecudda 1 TB is like 70 bucks on amazon and your entire system will boot faster not just fallout 4, also a ram upgrade probably wouldn't hurt, especially if you are running things in the back ground
     
    Cycloid Torus likes this.
    Jun 21, 2017 at 11:15 AM
    #2
  3. Vrmithrax

    Vrmithrax TechSpot Paladin Posts: 1,322   +263

    Just from personal experience when building my last gaming rig... I have an SSD for the OS & programs, and a 1TB standard drive for general files and data. I made sure to get the 7200rpm drive, for a little speed kick, but otherwise it's nothing special. As far as general operation, having Windows on the SSD was a massive performance boost when compared to my previous build, which was similar in almost all other respects. The SSD just lets your operating system fly faster, so you feel much less lag and hesitation compared to an HDD-only configuration.

    So, just to test some things out, I initially installed my Steam library on the SSD, and played with the whole setup for a while. Impressive speeds, good load times, etc. Then, on a whim, I moved my Steam library to the hard drive and played some more. I was actually surprised that my load times stayed very fast, there was not an appreciable increase between having my games installed on an SSD vs an HDD. This could be due to a few factors (like not having to access OS functions and game functions on the same drive, allowing some parallelization maybe?). Either way, I've kept the games on the HDD, which has an added benefit of not feeling restrictive on the space overhead of the smaller SSD - I can keep more games installed without constant install/remove cycles.

    Bumping from 8Gb to 16Gb of RAM also made a huge impact in overall performance and gaming in my new rig. I found games loading and zoning faster and cleaner, less stuttering when running tasks in the background, and overall the system was much snappier.
     
    Jun 22, 2017 at 12:08 PM
    #3
  4. VitalyT

    VitalyT Russ-Puss Posts: 3,386   +1,670

    HDD is the main bottleneck for the CPU. But perhaps you don't need the CPU either :)

    The bottom line is, a PC is worth upgrading mainly when it becomes slow. If it is fast enough for you, then don't bother.
     
    Jun 22, 2017 at 12:09 PM
    #4
  5. Win7Dev

    Win7Dev TS Evangelist Posts: 750   +368

    The real question is how much storage do you actually need to have? If you can use a 256gb drive and be fine with that, absolutely get a SSD. It's worth it because they don't cost that much more. Even so, the cost is well worth it in my opinion.

    Going to a 512gb or larger SSD is somewhat of a questionable venture for you because it might not be worth the cost for you. I would highly encourage you to get a SSD though. Once you have one you will never want to go backwards.
     
    Jun 22, 2017 at 12:11 PM
    #5
  6. madboyv1

    madboyv1 TechSpot Paladin Posts: 1,430   +337

    Imagine a world where you could get your morning coffee, turn on your computer and be ready to go after the first couple of sips... :p

    In all seriousness, the only two advantages that a mechanical hard drive has over a solid state drive is total storage capacity and cost efficiency (cost per GB). The solid state drive, with it's negligible seek times and faster data recall will change your computing experience drastically for the better from boot times, to system responsiveness, and to program responsiveness (including loading a different level in Fallout) as well. This assumes that the cost for solid state drives are not insane for you, and you are able to either clone the old drive to the new solid state, or reinstall the operating system and games on the solid state.

    Depending on storage needs (and prices local to you), you can get a 500GB SSD from around $150-$175, or a 250GB SSD for around $100. Hybrid Drives is not a bad middle ground if you can only have one drive and need more storage. You can get those in 1TB and 2TB variants (mostly from Seagate) from between $80 and $120. Given the option/availability, I always use and recommend a two+ disk system: one SSD for Boot drive and a couple of your most played games, and one or more hard drives (or SSD if you have the money) as secondary drives for other games and data.

    This is an old video, but still (mostly) relevant to the question:
     
    Last edited: Jun 22, 2017 at 1:19 PM
    Jun 22, 2017 at 12:14 PM
    #6
  7. hahahanoobs

    hahahanoobs TS Evangelist Posts: 1,805   +560

    I'm not sure if your WD Black is faster or slower than a hybrid drive, but if it isn't, I'd pick up a cheap 120GB or 250GB SSD for Fallout 4 and Windows.
     
    Jun 22, 2017 at 12:16 PM
    #7
  8. Uncle Al

    Uncle Al TS Evangelist Posts: 2,510   +1,316

    Adding the SSD drive in place of the original drive to my old Dell Laptop gave me an added 4 years of life before I traded it in for a new one. I saw a dramatic improvement, but I was using a 1 T-byte so it's loading and writing of fines was significantly faster. I've got them in several of my desk tops and I do notice a speed increase, but not quite as dramatic. I just like them for their dependability and lack of noise .....
     
    madboyv1 likes this.
    Jun 22, 2017 at 12:33 PM
    #8
  9. MonsterZero

    MonsterZero TS Maniac Posts: 361   +163

    The difference between SSD and HDD/Hybrid HDDs is night and day. It's sort of the equivalent of dropping a turbo charger in your computer. Avoid hybrids as they are susceptible to failure just like a normal HDD and the amount of cache they provide is nothing compared to an SSD.

    There really is no excuse for not going SSD since the pricing has dropped.

    Increased performance in:
    Boot Times
    Initial Windows Load
    Disk latency
    Disk Read/Write times
    Installing Programs
    Opening Programs
    Game Load Times
    System Functions
    Copying/Transferring Data
    That annoying head spinning noise

    I have yet to have an SSD or NVMe SSD fail in 5 years.
     
    Jun 22, 2017 at 12:54 PM
    #9

