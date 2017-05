So I'm looking to build my first gaming PC. I don't really want anything particularly hardcore BUT the main game I want to play is PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds, which after researching I have discovered is pretty intense on the system. I've been looking into processors and it seems the new AMD Ryzen 5 1400 could be a good option for around £160. What graphics card would I need to pair this with to run this game, and of course other games, well? Is it even worth spending less on the CPU in order to spend more on the GPU? Realistically I don't want to spend more than 600 on the whole build. All advice much appreciated.

