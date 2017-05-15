Intel, rumored to be prepping new enthusiast-grade Core i9 processors for reveal at Computex next month, apparently won’t be the only chipmaker with new silicon debuting in June. Longtime rival AMD is hard at work on a new line of CPUs that’ll bring its Zen architecture to the high-end desktop market and thanks to a new leak, we’ve got the skinny on the entire Ryzen 9 “Threadripper” lineup.

Starting at the bottom and working our way up, we have the Ryzen 9 1955 and 1955X. These are 10-core (20-thread) chips with base / boost clocks of 3.1GHz / 3.7GHz and 3.6GHz / 4.0GHz, respectively, with TDPs of 125W.

Climbing one step up the ladder, you’ll find the Ryzen 9 1956 and 1956X. These 12-core (24-thread) processors offer respective base / boost clocks of 3.0GHz / 3.7GHz and 3.2GHz / 3.8GHz with the same 125 watt power ratings.

Name Cores/

Threads Base clock/

Boost (GHz) PCIe Lanes Memory TDP 1998X 16/32 3.5 / 3.9 44 Quad Channel DDR4 155W 1998 16/32 3.2 / 3.6 44 Quad Channel DDR4 155W 1977X 14/28 3.5 / 4.0 44 Quad Channel DDR4 140W 1977 14/28 3.2 / 3.7 44 Quad Channel DDR4 140W 1976X 14/28 3.6 / 4.1 44 Quad Channel DDR4 140W 1956X 12/24 3.2 / 3.8 44 Quad Channel DDR4 125W 1956 12/24 3.0 / 3.7 44 Quad Channel DDR4 125W 1955X 10/20 3.6 / 4.0 44 Quad Channel DDR4 125W 1955 10/20 3.1 / 3.7 44 Quad Channel DDR4 125W

One step further forward is the 1976X, the 1977 and the 1977X. This tier offers 14 cores with 28 threads and base / boost clock speeds of 3.6GHz / 4.1GHz, 3.2GHz / 3.7GHz and 3.5GHz / 4.0GHz, respectively. The 1976X and 1977 carry TDPs of 140W while the 1977X is slightly higher at 155W.

The crowning jewel of AMD’s upcoming enthusiast lineup is the Ryzen 9 1998 and 1998X, 16-core (32-thread) monsters with a base / boost clock of 3.2GHz / 3.6GHz and 3.5GHz / 3.9GHz, respectively. Both of these chips have 155W TDPs, as you might have guessed.

All chips support quad-channel DDR4 and offer up 44 PCIe lanes. They’ll fit into a modified version of the SP3 socket (originally designed for AMD’s 32-core Naples server parts) called the SP3r2. The new platform is codenamed Whitehaven.