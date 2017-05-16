Ubisoft on Tuesday revealed intentions to publish new releases across four AAA franchises: Assassin’s Creed, The Crew, Far Cry and South Park (specifically, South Park: The Fractured But Whole).

The news, which came as part of the company’s earnings report for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, notes that the games will arrive sometime within the coming year.

The official Twitter account for the Far Cry franchise has published a rudimentary Far Cry 5 logo and a link to Ubisoft’s US-based YouTube channel where fans can subscribe for “more updates.” There’s also a new Far Cry 5 section in the Ubisoft forums but as of writing, there are no trailers or teaser images to speak of.

Rumors earlier this month suggested the next Far Cry game would be set in the American West. Given how much success Rockstar Games has had with the western theme in Red Dead Redemption, Ubisoft may certainly be on to something (assuming the scuttlebutt proves accurate).

That report referenced a September 2017 launch date.

A few weeks back, word got out that the latest game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise will be a naval combat affair set in ancient Egypt titled Assassin’s Creed: Origins. Ubisoft put the series on hold for a year which reportedly gave them enough time to create the largest game in the franchise – no complaints there.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole, meanwhile, was originally scheduled to arrive on December 6, 2016, but was delayed in September to give the development team a bit more time to polish the title. The game was again delayed this past February with Ubisoft saying it would arrive sometime in the 2018 fiscal year.