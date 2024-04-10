What just happened? A new story trailer for Star Wars Outlaws has dropped, confirming that we've got just over four months to wait before playing Ubisoft's adventure. It's also been discovered that this will be another game where the physical edition requires an internet connection to install.

Star Wars Outlaws' latest trailer shows off more of game's story and its protagonist, the scoundrel Kay Vess. The big news comes at the end: Outlaws will release on August 30, assuming it doesn't suffer from the all-too-common scourge of big-game delays.

If you absolutely can't wait that long, buying the Gold or Ultimate Editions will grant you three days' early access, as does subscribing to Ubisoft+. The more expensive editions also come with a Season Pass that includes two DLCs, the exclusive 'Jabba's Gambit' mission, and the 'Kessel Runner Character Pack' cosmetic pack. The rest of the Ultimate Edition goodies consist of the Sabacc Shark Bundle, the Rogue Infiltrator Bundle, and a Digital art book.

Best Buy is one of the retailers to have posted Star Wars Outlaws' pre-order information and box art. The latter confirms that this will be another game in which the physical version requires an internet connection to install. This was also the case with a previous Ubisoft title, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which required a connection to install the mandatory day-one patch.

Ubisoft has confirmed that, like Frontiers of Pandora, an internet connection is required for installation and updates, but you will be able to play the game offline the rest of the time.

Outlaws, which Ubisoft calls the first open-world Star Wars game, is set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, hence the sight of Han Solo frozen in carbonite.

There's plenty in the trailer that should appeal to Star Wars fans, including a Sarlacc pit, spaceship battles, AT-STs, and a large number of alien races, but the majority of the video's comments are negative. Ubisoft, of course, is regularly voted the most-disliked game company in the world for its actions and words, and the disappointment of the equally hyped Skull and Bones is still fresh in people's minds.

Ubisoft says Star Wars Outlaws will release on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Amazon Luna, and Ubisoft Connect. The press release does not mention Steam or the Epic Games Store.