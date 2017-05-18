Even though a commercial version of the HoloLens may not arrive until 2019, that is not stopping Microsoft from trying to get developers to create content for the augmented reality headset. After all, what good is any platform without games and apps to run on it?

Redmond already has a few games and creative applications for the device that it has built in-house but is looking for third-party developers to get on board. That is why the OS giant is partnering with Unity Technologies, makers of the Unity game engine, to give over $150,000 worth of prizes to developers who have good ideas to bring to the HoloLens.

According to the Unity contest website, there are just a few conditions that designers have to follow. The app or game must be developed for the Unity engine (5.5 or later) and on the Universal Windows Platform. The idea must be original, and entrants cannot use any third-party trademarked or copyrighted material without permission.

The initial phase of the contest requires developers to submit detailed information regarding the design, including any multimedia, concept art, or demonstrations, via the Unity website. From these submissions, the companies will select ten finalists. Those selected will be “loaned” a Hololens developer edition headset, which they will use to develop a prototype of their idea.

In the final phase of the contest, Microsoft and Unity will choose first, second, and third place winners, plus 5 “honorable mentions.” Everyone selected gets a 12-month subscription to Unity Pro. Contestants who place get to keep the HoloLens headset in addition to the Unity subscription, plus receive a cash prize, $100,000, $30,000, and $20,000 for first, second, and third place respectively.

The deadline for idea submissions is coming up on June 10, with finalists to be named on June 16. Developers will have until October 30 to finish their prototype. Unity says that winner will be announced sometime in November.