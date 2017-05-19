LinkedIn recently published its annual Top Companies list, highlighting the 50 more desirable places to work in the US. As you might expect, technology companies have a heavy influence on the 2017 edition.

Alphabet (Google) has a legendary culture so it’s no surprise to find it at the top of the list. The Mountain View-based company is a regular list-topper thanks to the over-the-top perks and resources it affords employees and interns.

Seattle-based Amazon was ranked as the second most-desirable place to work followed by Facebook, Salesforce and Uber. Rounding out the top 10 destinations are Tesla, Apple, Time Warner, Walt Disney and Comcast, in that order.

Other notable tech-focused companies that made the list include Airbnb, Netflix, Dell, Lyft, Twitter, Adobe, Oracle, Verizon, Cisco and Fitbit, just to name a few.

Some of the placements may seem unexpected given public perception and other aspects of a business like customer service but again, those metrics aren’t the focus of the list.

The Microsoft-owned social network for business and employment says the list is based on the billions of actions taken by its more than 500 million members. Specifically, it considered three key pillars when constructing the list: interest in a company's jobs, employee retention and interest in a company's brand and employees.