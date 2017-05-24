Fallout 4, arguably one of the best video games released in recent memory, will be free to play this weekend. If for some reason you haven’t gotten around to giving Bethesda’s action role-playing game a try, here’s your opportunity.

The fan-favorite will be available to try for PC users via Steam and on the Xbox One for those with an Xbox Live Gold subscription. The Steam free period will run from May 25 at 10 a.m. PT through May 28 at 1 p.m. PT and on the Xbox One from 12:01 a.m. PT through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 25 and May 28, respectively.

Bethesda says gamers will have access to all of Fallout 4’s base content and mods during the trial period. Oddly enough, the free period isn’t being offered to PlayStation 4 gamers.

In related news, Steam, Xbox Live and the PlayStation Store will be running sales on both the base game and its season pass with discounts of up to 67 percent. According to GameSpot, the sale will bring the price of the game down to $19.97 and the DLC down to $30.

Fallout 4 arrived in November 2015 and went on to win multiple Game of the Year honors. Bethesda has since released three add-ons for the game: Automatron, Wasteland Workshop and Far Harbor.