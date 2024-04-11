Highly anticipated: Bethesda announced Fallout 4's next-gen update in 2022 but waited until this month to launch it. The decision was likely to capitalize on the publicity from Amazon's TV adaptation, which released its first season today. Significant discounts and other promotions are also circulating for all Fallout games, and a massive Fallout 4 mod is expected shortly before Bethesda's update.

The first season of Amazon's Fallout TV adaptation is now available. Prime members can binge all eight episodes for free starting today. As the show premiered, Bethesda confirmed that Fallout 4 will receive its long-awaited upgrade for current-generation consoles and PC on April 25.

Those unfamiliar with Fallout don't need to play the games to understand Amazon's series. The show tells an original story set in the same universe. Bethesda executive producer Todd Howard worked closely with the showrunners to ensure it fit the world of the games without spoiling subjects that Bethesda plans to use in future entries.

The company hopes that interest in the TV show will translate into a satisfying sales spike for the games. Indeed, this month is the right time to launch the "next-gen" upgrade Bethesda announced in late 2022. The free update includes performance improvements, bug fixes, and additional content, including a new quest.

Fallout 4 will receive native versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles with support for higher resolutions and 60fps gameplay. Meanwhile, PC users receive official widescreen and ultra-widescreen modes. The game will also come to the Epic Games Store and receive Steam Deck verification – it reportedly already runs excellently on Valve's handheld.

A new quest, Enclave Remnants, sees the return of The Enclave – the main antagonist faction of Fallout 2 and Fallout 3. The update introduces new weapons, armor types, and creation kit content. All versions will receive long-awaited bug fixes.

Additionally, PC users can look forward to a DLC-sized free mod, Fallout: London, launching on April 23. The professional-quality production contains almost 200 quests. Its development impressed Bethesda so much that it poached multiple mod team members. Previews show a level of quality that rivals Bethesda's efforts.

As if that weren't enough, all Fallout games are currently on sale for the next week on every platform where they're available. Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition is $10, Fallout 4 VR is $15, Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition is $5, and the other classic entries are $2.50 each.

Fallout 76 is $8 but is free to play until April 18. However, Amazon Prime subscribers can claim a free digital copy of the game to keep for Xbox or PC (through the Microsoft Store). Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel is also free, while Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas are currently available on Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service.