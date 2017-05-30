You might like the look of Surface Pro, but some elements, such as the continued lack of USB Type-C ports and the minimal design changes in the latest model, could put you off. If that’s the case, take a look at the Eve V, a clone of Microsoft’s 2-in-1 that’s now on show at Computex.

Announced on Indiegogo last November, many of the Eve V’s components and features were determined using crowd development. This unique system involved more than 1000 hardware enthusiasts around the world collaborating on the project, voting on what specs they wanted to see. Microsoft should take note that the Eve V boasts two USB Type-C ports, one with Thunderbolt 3 and the other USB 3.1 Gen 1. There’s also two USB-A ports, a 3.5mm audio input with a dedicated amplifier, and a MicroSDXC reader.

So how does Microsoft feel about this 12.3-inch Surface Pro clone? Quite happy, it turns out. The company is showing the Eve V off at its booth and keynote in Taipei. It’s also caught the eye of Intel, which has invested a “six-figure” amount in the project.

Like the Surface Pro, the Eve V has a 3:2, 2736 x 1824 screen. It also features a stylus that comes from the same supplier who provided the pen for the Surface 2, 3, and 4. But unlike Microsoft's machines, the Eve V’s $799 starting price includes both the pen and keyboard (not sure why they decided backspace should be labeled "oops!," though).

As for the Eve V’s other specs, there’s an Intel Core i5 or i7 Y-series CPU, 8Gb or 16GB LPDD3 RAM, 128/256/512 GB storage, a 48 Wh battery, fingerprint sensors, Gorilla glass, anti-reflective screen coating, and connectivity options that include 2x2 MU-MIMO and Bluetooth 4.2. There’s also an LTE version set to launch in the future.

The Eve V is being produced in limited quantities at first, with the first batches shipping to Indiegogo backers in the coming weeks.