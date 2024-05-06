Something to look forward to: Rumors have persisted about Apple working on foldable iPhones and iPads to rival similar devices from Samsung and other mobile manufacturers. At least three credible sources had previously reported on the company's development of folding devices for the retail market. Now a fourth has joined the list.

A new investor note from an analyst with a reliable track record suggests that Apple is developing not one, but two folding devices slated for potential launch in the next couple of years. According to Haitong Securities analyst Jeff Pu, the company plans to unveil a foldable hybrid iPad by late 2025, followed by a folding iPhone the following year.

The report suggests the tablet could have a 20.3-inch display, while the folding iPhone could have either a 7.9-inch or 8.3-inch screen. Pu reportedly stated that the folding devices would represent a new line of products targeting the "ultra- high-end market," suggesting that they could be priced at a significant premium to the standard iPhones and iPads.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time we've heard about Apple's efforts in developing folding devices. Earlier this year, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple was working on a folding MacBook with a 20.3-inch screen. However, unlike Pu, he believes it won't enter mass production until 2027.

Other reputable sources, such as Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, have also mentioned Apple's work on folding iPhones and iPads.

A couple of years ago, Young reported that Apple was developing a 20-inch foldable hybrid device that could launch in 2026 or 2027. As for Gurman, he stated that Apple is working on a folding MacBook/iPad hybrid with a 20-inch screen, but did not specify a possible timeline for its launch.

Considering all these reports, Apple is likely exploring multiple folding device concepts, although it may be more than a year before we see the first one. However, it's important to remember that these are still unverified rumors, so it's wise to approach them with caution until we receive more concrete information.