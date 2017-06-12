There's no shortage of activity trackers on the market, but not all are user-friendly or stylish as the Withings Activité Steel. Generally praised by reviewers and users, the Activité Steel boasts a fashionable analogue subdial that provides insights on your sleep and exercise habits. You don't need to press any buttons to start tracking, and it syncs with the Health Mate app to illustrate your day's and night's activities with informative graphs.

Whether you're walking, running, or even swimming, this unobtrusive smartwatch monitors your progress, so you can challenge yourself and set new goals. Plus, the device detects your sleeping schedule, so you can track deep & light sleep, awakenings, and sleep duration.

The Withings Activité Steel typically retails for $150, but you can save almost half-off and pick it up on sale for $89.95.

