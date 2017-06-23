Shigeru Miyamoto designed the 2D platformer Super Mario Bros. in the mid-80s as a sequel to the 1983 game Mario Bros. The game was an instant success and now more than 30 years later, it’s still getting love… and an infusion of modern technology.

YouTube user Abhishek Singh recently recreated the iconic first level of Super Mario Bros. as a fully interactive augmented reality experience. Built using Unity3D for the Microsoft HoloLens, the experiment works better than you’d think as Singh demonstrates in the clip above.

Going all-out, Singh even dressed up as everyone’s favorite Italian plumber and took to Central Park in NYC to showcase the game.

