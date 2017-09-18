Minecraft 1.12.2
Minecraft is a fun sandbox game where you explore lost worlds, kill monsters and uncover secrets. Download for Windows, Mac and Linux. This is the World of Color Update.
Minecraft is a game about breaking and placing blocks. At first, people built structures to protect against nocturnal monsters, but as the game grew players worked together to create wonderful, imaginative things.
It can also be about adventuring with friends or watching the sun rise over a blocky ocean. It’s pretty. Brave players battle terrible things in The Nether, which is more scary than pretty. You can also visit a land of mushrooms if it sounds more like your cup of tea.
- Updated the in game logo
- Fixed an exploit and a bunch of other bugs
Update 1.12.1:
- New colored blocks are added:
- Concrete and concrete powder.
- Glazed terracotta.
- Beds are now bouncy and dye-able [2].
- Updated color palette of most colored blocks to be more vibrant.
- Parrots in multiple colors [3].
- Illusioner, a new illager.
- Recipe book and Knowledge book.
- Replacing Achievements with Advancements [4].
- Functions.
- Several commands.
- Narrator – says what is typed in chat out loud (Ctrl+B to turn on).
- New sounds.
- Your hotbar can now be saved and loaded in Creative mode (C+number to save and X+number to load).
Update 1.11.2
The main purpose of this update is to fix a number of bugs, but we also took the opportunity to introduce a number of other features. Just in time for the holidays!
- Added rocket-propelled elytra flight
- Added Iron Nuggets
- Added Sweeping Edge enchantment for swords
- Changed the attack indicator to hint when you should attack
The update is available in your Minecraft launcher, enjoy! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the Minecraft Team.
Update 1.11:
Treasure hunters, rejoice! Update 1.11, aka the Exploration Update, has now made the treacherous journey from snapshot to full release. Our intrepid developers have scaled mighty crags of code, ventured into untamed pre-release territory and battled bugs to bring you wondrous gaming goodies!
Some of these goodies may help you on your own journeys, too. 1.11 introduces the Cartographer, a new type of Villager who will exchange your spare emeralds for a map, marking the spot of certain treasure caches. But these locations won’t give up their bounty so easily! Some maps may point you to mysterious Ocean Monuments, patrolled by spiny Guardians, others to Woodland Mansions - a new location, inhabited by the Villagers’ creepy cousins: the Illagers!
These mean and miserly folk do not welcome interlopers: watch out for spells which summon toothsome traps from the floor, or conjure nasty impish foes called Vexes. Survive that, and you’ll find that the Woodland Mansion contains a rather powerful prize: the Totem of Undying. With this trinket to hand, you can face any peril without fear. Fall, and the Totem of Undying will bring you back from the abyss of death itself! Phew!
But how will you transport all your amazing loot? Perhaps saddled to a llama! These noble ruminants will form a caravan train that you lead across the land, and can be decked out with snazzy drapes. They’re pretty feisty, too, and chase off menaces with a hail of spitballs. Cool! Also, ew! Cewl?
If their inventory is not enough to accommodate your needs, consider packing your chattels into a Shulker Box - a special chest that retains its contents even when knocked down. Handy!
There’s loads more to discover! But you’re brave adventurers, right? Find it for yourself!
Previous versions:
Here is a list of all the changes:
- Many bug fixes
- Added Polar Bear
- Added Husk and Stray
- An auto-jump option
- Improvements to some commands
- Structure blocks for custom maps
- Underground fossils made from bone blocks
- Added Magma Block
- Added Nether Wart Block and Red Nether Bricks
- Some huge mushrooms can be even larger
- A rare chance to find lonely trees in plains
- Find abandoned mineshafts filled with gold in mesa biomes
- Villages generate better paths between the buildings
- More variations of villages, based on the biomes they are built in
- Endermen have been spotted in the Nether
- Removed Herobrine
- Improved memory usage of the pathfinder
- Performance of the chunk cache improved
- Use less memory for biome caching
- Several tweaks to the AI
- Tweaks to the Realms
- Added /stopsound command
- Removed herob…. (ok, this is getting old, I know)
Notable changes in 1.9:
- Added shields
- Attacking now has a “cool-down” delay, making it more important to time your attacks
- You can now hold items in both hands (default quick key to swap items is ‘F’)
- Swords have a special sweep attack
- Axes have a special crushing blow attack
- Added the elytra
- New mob: Shulker
- Expanded The End
- Added Chorus plants
- New Purpur blocks
- New End Rod block
- Added dragon head block
- Ender Dragon can be resummoned
- Added beetroot and beetroot soup (from MC:PE)
- Added grass path block
- Added igloos
- Armor protection values have been lowered
- Added tipped arrows
- Added spectral arrows
- Added Frost Walker enchantment and frosted ice block
- Added a whole bunch of new sound effects
- Added sound effect subtitles
- Brewing Stand now requires Blaze Powder to activate
- Added skeleton riders
- We believe we’ve fixed MC-10 and a whole bunch of other issues
- Removed Herobrine
Raspberry Pi Edition notes:
Minecraft – Pi Edition runs on Raspbian “wheezy” with XWindows. If you need to set that up, visit http://www.raspberrypi.org/downloads and follow the detailed instructions within.
Minecraft for Android:
Minecraft is about placing blocks to build things and going on adventures. Pocket Edition includes randomly generated worlds, multiplayer over a local Wi-Fi network, and Survival and Creative modes. You can craft and create with your friends anywhere in the world so long as you have hands spare and battery to burn.
Our most recent update added the iconic Creepers. They’re big, green, mean and explody. But it’s just one of many. Since Minecraft — Pocket Edition first appeared, we’re continuing to add loads of new features, including...
- Food. Now you can cook and go hungry
- Swords. Bows. TNT.
- Chests
- Skeletons
- Spiders
- Beds
- Paintings
- Lots more
Minecraft for iOS:
Minecraft — Pocket Edition is a Universal App. Play on any iPhone and iPad. It’s constantly evolving thanks to our free updates. Minecraft is about placing blocks to build things and going on adventures.
Pocket Edition includes randomly generated worlds, multiplayer over a local Wi-Fi network, and Survival and Creative modes. You can craft and create with your friends anywhere in the world so long as you have hands spare and battery to burn.
Our most recent update added the iconic Creepers. They’re big, green, mean and explody. But it’s just one of many. Since Minecraft — Pocket Edition first appeared, we’re continuing to add loads of new features, including...
What's New in iOS:
- Support for the iPhone 5’s widescreen display
