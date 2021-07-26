The Best Chromebooks
The best Chromebooks have transformed from cheap, disposable computers to versatile, multifaceted devices that come in a variety of shapes and sizes. What used to be an affordable, cloud-oriented alternative to traditional laptops, has now bloomed into a segment of its own, with plenty of choices.
But which Chromebook is the best for you? We have a thorough guide, with plenty of good options and price points to help you pick the best Chromebook out there for your needs.
Best Chromebook for Most
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
Great | Differentiating Features
Attractive, well-built body. 3:2 touchscreen. Up to 11th-gen Core i5, Iris Xe GPU
Good | Most Have It
Higher price than the average Chromebook
Average | Competitors May Be Better
Noisy fans
Those who want bleeding edge performance with the Chrome OS experience should check out the Acer Chromebook Spin 713, which is available with a variety of Intel processors including an 11th-gen Core i5 model that features an Iris Xe GPU. In fact, this is only Chromebook to be a part of the Intel Evo platform, which means that it managed to hit a set of standards set out by the chipmaker.
The Acer has something for everyone, the base Core i3 model starts at $499 with basic specs and an attractive 13.5-inch touchscreen in a 3:2 aspect ratio. It can be configured with more RAM and storage, up to the $699 11th-gen Core Tiger Lake model featuring 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and Thunderbolt 4. It seems to be among the most future-proof Chromebooks, with specs that'll last for the next few years.
It's not perfect though, as downsides to this 2-in-1 style Chromebook is that it isn’t the most premium looking, and all that power needs cooling, which means fans and noise. However, battery life doesn't seem to suffer, with the Spin 713 sitting near the top of many publications battery-longevity tests. Additionally, the wide selection of configurations means that there are quite a few varieties and price points.
Google's Pixelbook Go is a solid alternative and among the nicer, more aesthetically pleasing Chromebooks you can buy right now, but the Pixelbook is usually a tad more expensive for the same specs.
Best Premium Chromebook
Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook
Great | Differentiating Features
AMD APUs, up to 4K display, ThinkPad look and feel
Good | Most Have It
Lots of options
Average | Competitors May Be Better
Increased price, average battery life
Those willing to spend more money on a more premium and feature-filled Chromebook will want to take a look at the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook. Lenovo's offering is available in a number of different configurations including models with Ryzen 3000 APUs with Vega graphics. Additionally, the Lenovo C13 Yoga is frequently discounted and on sale.
Along with the CPU options, shoppers can get 4, 8, or 16 GB RAM, and even a 4K display, though base models get a 1080p 13.3" screen standard. All those configurations means that the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook can fit into practically any budget, and caters to both the high and mid-range shopper. While Lenovo lists this with a starting price of ~$950, retailers are usually discounting it by at least $200, making it a great premium pick.
The usual ThinkPad flourishes are present, including the red Trackpoint nub in the center of the keyboard, as well as the match-on-chip fingerprint reader. Additionally, the C13 Yoga features a touchscreen, stylus and can be flipped into a tablet. That should make it easier to use Android apps. Talk about doing it all.
One obvious compromise when you add in all those possible options is price, but battery life is another drawback. But for those on the go who want a Chromebook that can do it all, without being flimsy or cheap, then the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook will fit the bill. For the money, this is a tough choice to beat.
Best Budget Chromebook
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook 11
Great | Differentiating Features
Incredibly low price, long battery life
Good | Most Have It
Spill-proof keyboard, microSD card expansion slot
Average | Competitors May Be Better
Screen and storage is limited, limited processor capability
Chromebooks gained popularity for being affordable, and that tradition continues today. There are a few budget-oriented Chromebooks, but a good place to start your search is Lenovo. The IdeaPad 3 features a dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 with 4 GB of RAM and a rather limiting 32 GB of storage.
Those specs may not sound like much, but considering the sub-$200 price, and the fact that ChromeOS can make good use of the low-powered hardware, the laptop should be fairly capable.
The screen is fairly average, with 11 inches of screen estate and a 1366x768 resolution, but that's a compromise to be made at this price point. Additionally, Lenovo is promising that the IdeaPad 3 will get feature updates until 2026, meaning this has a few more years of support ahead of it.
Best Chromebook with a Small Screen
Lenovo Chromebook Duet
Great | Differentiating Features
Unique form factor, portable
Good | Most Have It
Low price, long battery life
Average | Competitors May Be Better
A single USB-C port, no expandable storage, no headphone jack
You’ll be forgiven for mistaking the Lenovo Duet for a Surface Go, as the Chromebook features a similar format. The Lenovo Duet is a unique option in the Chromebook space, since it’s a small touchscreen tablet, with a detachable keyboard cover.
The small 10-inch 1080p screen seems ideal for media consumption, like watching movies on the go, while the added keyboard means the portable device can be used for work, too. This blends the worlds between laptops and tablets, and to sweeten the deal, it’s often found for under $300.
Naturally, it has some compromises, including the lack of expandable storage, meaning you’re stuck with the 64 GB or 128 GB eMCP solution. Additionally, there's no headphone jack and only one USB-C port which is also used for charging.
Best Chromebook with a Large Screen
Asus Chromebook Flip CX5
Great | Differentiating Features
Large display, 11th-gen Core CPU, up to 16 GB RAM
Good | Most Have It
Dim screen
Average | Competitors May Be Better
Limited battery life, no 4K display option
If you’re looking for a Chromebook with a large screen, you’re currently limited to units with 15.6-inch displays, but fortunately the Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 seems to be the right fit for the job. With a relatively large touchscreen, 8 GB of memory (support for 16 GB), a 128 GB SSD and an attractive design, there’s not much to dislike about it.
This Asus Chromebook arrives with a Core i3 processor, which should be more than enough to power through basic media and simpler workloads. The biggest complaint with this Chromebook is that the screen can be a bit dim, and there isn’t a 4K option, which could be the perfect match for this larger screen.
Best Chromebook For Kids
Dell Chromebook 11 3100
Great | Differentiating Features
Spill-proof keyboard, rugged design, damage insurance policy
Good | Most Have It
Solid port selection
Average | Competitors May Be Better
No ethernet, limited storage, poor screen resolution
For kids and students, the ideal device is something that can withstand a few mishaps. Most parents will tell you that kids will spill and drop everything. So, the Dell Chromebook 11 3100 might be a perfect choice as it has a sturdy body and a spill-resistant keyboard. Covered with textured black plastic, this option is downright rugged. There’s even a 4-year damage insurance option for it, offered for a reasonable $60.
You get a fairly basic 11-inch display and 1366 x 768 resolution, but for essential schoolwork the Dell Chromebook 11 3100 seems to be the right pick. Powered by the tried and true Celeron N4020, this notebook also packs a wonderful selection of ports. There are a pair of USB-C and USB-A ports in addition to a headphone jack. What it doesn’t include is an ethernet or HDMI port.
While this Dell option is not as refined or special as some of the other choices in our guide, it serves its purpose well and should stand the test of time as a kid’s exclusive gadget.