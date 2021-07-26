Great | Differentiating Features

Attractive, well-built body. 3:2 touchscreen. Up to 11th-gen Core i5, Iris Xe GPU

Good | Most Have It

Higher price than the average Chromebook

Average | Competitors May Be Better

Noisy fans

Those who want bleeding edge performance with the Chrome OS experience should check out the Acer Chromebook Spin 713, which is available with a variety of Intel processors including an 11th-gen Core i5 model that features an Iris Xe GPU. In fact, this is only Chromebook to be a part of the Intel Evo platform, which means that it managed to hit a set of standards set out by the chipmaker.

The Acer has something for everyone, the base Core i3 model starts at $499 with basic specs and an attractive 13.5-inch touchscreen in a 3:2 aspect ratio. It can be configured with more RAM and storage, up to the $699 11th-gen Core Tiger Lake model featuring 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and Thunderbolt 4. It seems to be among the most future-proof Chromebooks, with specs that'll last for the next few years.

It's not perfect though, as downsides to this 2-in-1 style Chromebook is that it isn’t the most premium looking, and all that power needs cooling, which means fans and noise. However, battery life doesn't seem to suffer, with the Spin 713 sitting near the top of many publications battery-longevity tests. Additionally, the wide selection of configurations means that there are quite a few varieties and price points.

Google's Pixelbook Go is a solid alternative and among the nicer, more aesthetically pleasing Chromebooks you can buy right now, but the Pixelbook is usually a tad more expensive for the same specs.