We're looking at CPU offerings once again but this time we're focusing solely on gaming, so we’ll be picking each CPU based on almost nothing other than it’s gaming performance. For the close fought battles we’ll take the platform into account but for the most part it’s all about those glorious frames per second.

Whereas our Best CPUs feature looks at the overall picture, based on use case and budget, now our different picks essentially take into account the profile of different gaming builds and how much you should be spending. The price range extends from $100 all the way up to $360 with a few good options in between. Without wasting any more time, let’s get into it...

Best Budget Gaming CPU

AMD Ryzen 3 2200G In numbers $96 Price: User Reviews: 8.6 First up we have the best budget CPU and previously we went with the Intel Pentium G4600 which was pretty much impossible to beat at the time. This time around though the Gold G5400 doesn't really offer anything new, a 200 MHz increase in clock frequency isn't going to get it over the line today. Although a tad more expensive (yet still, less than $100), the Ryzen 3 2200G offers worlds more value. Apart from being a true quad-core, the integrated Vega 8 GPU is many times more powerful for those who are holding off on buying a discrete graphics card. The real competition for the 2200G comes from the Core i3-8100 which costs around $20 more, but again gets smoked without a discrete graphics card. Then with a GTX 1060 or RX 580 they both offer a similar gaming experience. For productivity workloads and general usage they are evenly matched though once overclocked the 2200G generally comes out on top. The fact that the Ryzen 3 2200G is an unlocked part that can be overclocked on affordable motherboards, can take advantage of higher clocked memory, packs a powerful integrated GPU, and is slightly cheaper than the Core i3-8100 makes it our #1 of budget CPU pick.

Best Affordable Gaming CPU

Intel Core i5-8400 In numbers $179 Price: User Reviews: 9.4 Since last year we’ve moved on from quad-cores as they're now considered entry-level products. The Ryzen 3 1200 was our best affordable quad-core gaming CPU for 2017, at the time selling for $110. This time we’re upping the budget to $180 to include the significantly more capable Core i5-8400. Before AMD fans smash their keyboards across their FreeSync monitors, take a deep breath, it’s going to be okay. I recently named the Ryzen 5 2600 and 2600X as the best value all rounder desktop CPUs, if you’re running core-heavy applications as well as gaming then the Ryzen 5 series is a better choice. You can even overclock these Ryzen processors to deliver superior performance in most games. However in order to really beat the Core i5-8400 you need expensive Samsung B-die memory, you then need to manually tune that memory, and you also need to invest at least $20 in a better cooler to support the overclock. This is particularly true for the non-X model. The Core i5-8400, on the other hand, smashes it out of the park with the absolute cheapest Intel 300-series motherboard you can find and standard DDR4-2666 memory. So it’s a seriously cost-effective, hassle-free option that’s well suited to gaming.

Best Value CPU for Gaming

Intel Core i5-8600K In numbers $239 Price: User Reviews: 9.4 For those of you who find themselves primarily GPU bound when gaming (e.g. not using a high-end GPU), then something like the Core i5-8400 or Ryzen 5 2600 will do the job nicely. But if you’re raising the GPU firepower or playing titles such as CS:GO, Overwatch or Fortnite on super high refresh rate monitors with competitive settings and want every last frame possible without breaking the bank, the Core i5-8600K is our CPU of choice. Often found for around $240, at that price it has no direct competition, particularly for those looking at doing nothing other than gaming. Overclocked to 5GHz the 8600K can easily extract every last frame from the GTX 1080 Ti, or even two, for those few titles that still support SLI.

Best No-Compromise Gaming CPU

Intel Core i7-8700K In numbers $350 Price: User Reviews: 9.2 Intel's mainstream flagship Core i7 processor is a beast. The i7-8700K has incredible out of the box performance, remarkable overclockability, and power consumption that is impressive for a CPU running at over 4GHz by default. With that said, depending on your budget we could write an entire guide dedicated to choosing the right CPU for gaming... so we did just that, looking beyond the #1 pick, the i7-8700K. If you've got a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or better, and you're after the very best gaming CPU the market has to offer, then it's the Core i7-8700K that you seek. Intel's low latency Ring Bus architecture has proven to be the best solution for gaming, couple that with a CPU that can comfortably run all cores at 4.7 GHz and at least 5 GHz once manually overclocked... well, you've got yourself a winner. Rumor has it Intel might ditch support for the 8th-gen Core series sooner than expected which could be a problem, and while that would be a real shame if true, let's be honest, you might die of old age before a 5 GHz 6-core/12-thread CPU is noticeably slower in games than whatever the future might hold. At ~$350 the 8700K makes the most sense for folks seeking extreme frame rates with the latest and greatest GPUs, not those playing CS:GO on a GTX 1060. So if money's no object and you simply want the best for gaming, it's the Core i7 8700K hands down, you can't argue with the facts.

Best Second-Hand Deal