The Asrock B360M Pro4 ticks more boxes than any other B360 board in my opinion, and I reckon most will agree that this is one of the very best B360 motherboards available right now. As far as B360 pricing goes the Asrock board offers great value, though at $85 I had hoped these budget Intel Coffee Lake boards would be a little more competitively priced.

In any case what you get with the B360M Pro4 is a well laid out motherboard with all the features you could hope for at this price point, it also doesn’t hurt that the board looks great as well. The board packs a solid VRM with premium 45 amp chokes on a high density glass fabric PCB. Asrock advertises support for up to 95-watt processors so it shouldn’t have an issue getting the most out of the Core i7-8700 for example.

A real bonus here is the fact that the board packs four DIMM slots, making future memory upgrades a lot more cost effective as you can just add more DDR4 modules. You also get decent audio and networking along with 6 SATA 6Gb/s ports and a pair of M.2 slots. Overall the Asrock B360M Pro4 is a great quality B360 motherboard that can’t be beat at this price point.

Going Full Size ATX

If you’re after a full-sized ATX board then there’re just two cost effective options from the B360 range: the Asrock B360 Pro4 and MSI B360-A PRO. Both look good, though the Asrock model is slightly cheaper and slightly better equipped, therefore it gets my pick.

As you might have expected it’s basically the ATX version of the MicroATX model, so unless there's a need for the larger form factor you might as well get the MicroATX version. The stretched out model costs $10 more and apart from a bit of extra PCB and a bigger chipset heatsink, you don’t get any other extras except for one more PCIe x1 slot.

As I see it the only reason you’d buy this version over the B360M Pro4 is because you have a standard ATX case and you want to fill it out. MicroATX boards tend to look a little silly in mid-towers.