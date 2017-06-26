Amazon Echo Show
Price: $230
77
- Offers everything you love about Alexa, complete with new video and touchscreen controls
- Very easy to use
- Music sounds great over the new speaker
- This is the kitchen TV you've been missing
- Video conferencing between Shows is easy
- Lots of potential uses for an assistant with a screen
- Uninspired design feels dated
- Low-resolution screen
- No privacy shutter
- Not enough screen-enabled skills yet
- Most expensive Echo version yet
- Alexa is great, but nowhere near perfect yet
The Echo Show does everything the original Echo does, but many of those features are much better when you add in a screen. Given that the Show is only $50 more than the standard Echo, it'll be a worthwhile investment for anyone looking to add a digital assistant to their home.
As reviewed by Engadget