Amazon Fire TV (2017)
Metascore
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar Products
Price: $70
81
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 10 expert reviews
-
Excellent:3
-
Good:6
-
Average:0
-
Bad:1
- Price:
$70 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Serves up 4K and HDR video
- Polished, beautiful interface
- Works with Alexa
- Slim and sleek design
- Stable Wi-Fi connection
- Ethernet connectivity is an option
- Affordable
Editors Didn't Like
- Dongle may strain HDMI ports
- Missing a few notable streaming services
- User interface pushes Amazon content too aggressively
- Requires separate adapter for Ethernet connections
- No volume controls for TV
- Lacks Dolby Vision support
- Must use bundled AC adapter
Amazon's latest Fire TV is a mixture of the Fire TV Stick and the standard set-top box, not only in design (it now looks like a blocky Google Chromecast) but also the price. At just $70, the Fire TV 2017 makes a great value option for anybody looking for a 4K HDR streamer. Like the previous Fire TV, the new model features Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. Reviewers points the excellent performance and great functionality.