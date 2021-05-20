Editors Liked

  • Re-designed Siri remote is great
  • Thread smart home technology built-in
  • Capable gaming platform
  • 4K HDR / Dolby Vision / Dolby Atmos for quality visuals and sound

Editors Didn't Like

  • Doesn't work with Android
  • Processor could be faster if you want to play powerful games
  • Same design as the last Apple TV 4K
  • Very high price