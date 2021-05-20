Apple TV 4K - 2021
Price: $179
The new Apple TV 4K is a solid upgrade from the 2017 streaming box, with a more powerful chip and a rocking redesigned Siri remote which will restore your faith in the touchpad. If you’ve upgraded your software on the previous Apple TV 4K and aren’t ready to plunk down nearly $200 for the new box, you can always just grab the remote on its own. But if you have an older Apple device and a newer TV which supports HDR, this is a purchase you should seriously consider.-- As reviewed by Decider
83
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 4 expert reviews
Excellent:1
Good:3
Average:0
Bad:0
$179
on Amazon
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.
Editors Liked
- Re-designed Siri remote is great
- Thread smart home technology built-in
- Capable gaming platform
- 4K HDR / Dolby Vision / Dolby Atmos for quality visuals and sound
Editors Didn't Like
- Doesn't work with Android
- Processor could be faster if you want to play powerful games
- Same design as the last Apple TV 4K
- Very high price