The new Apple TV 4K is a solid upgrade from the 2017 streaming box, with a more powerful chip and a rocking redesigned Siri remote which will restore your faith in the touchpad. If you’ve upgraded your software on the previous Apple TV 4K and aren’t ready to plunk down nearly $200 for the new box, you can always just grab the remote on its own. But if you have an older Apple device and a newer TV which supports HDR, this is a purchase you should seriously consider.

-- As reviewed by Decider