HTC Vive Pro Headset
Metascore
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar Products
Price: $799
81
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 7 expert reviews
-
Excellent:1
-
Good:5
-
Average:1
-
Bad:0
- Price:
$799 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Most comfortable HMD to date
- Higher resolution translates to a noticeable improvement in visual clarity
- Folds in the rigid design and headphones from last year's Deluxe Audio Strap
- Works with original Vive gear
- Single connection improvement
Editors Didn't Like
- Foam cushions not moisture-proof
- Expensive
- DisplayPort only connection
- 90Hz rather than 120Hz refresh rate
- Will need to upgrade your PC if you use the minimum specs of the original Vive
- Built-in headphones are fine, but not as impressive as HTC touts
The Vive Pro is the best consumer VR headset that money can buy today. HTC made advances in comfort and image quality that will carry forward into coming generations of VR hardware. The cost of entry is steep, but if you're serious about VR, it's worth the investment.
As reviewed by Tom's Hardware