Canon EOS R5
Price: $3,899
The Canon EOS R5 leaves little doubt that Canon is now serious about the mirrorless camera market. It has phenomenal specification with features like uncropped 8K video recording, uncropped 4K recording at up to 120p, phase detection autofocusing that covers the whole frame, eye AF for humans and animals that works in video and stills mode and a class-leading viewfinder paired with a vari-angle touchscreen. Canon has finally played its hand.-- As reviewed by CameraJabber
$3,899 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Tried and tested form factor
- Strong set of video features
- 45Mp full-frame sensor with full AF coverage
- 12fps/20fps continuous shooting with continuous AF
- Uncropped internal 8K video recording for up to 20 minutes
Editors Didn't Like
- Not cheap
- 8K video will require lots of storage capacity