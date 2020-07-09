The Canon EOS R5 leaves little doubt that Canon is now serious about the mirrorless camera market. It has phenomenal specification with features like uncropped 8K video recording, uncropped 4K recording at up to 120p, phase detection autofocusing that covers the whole frame, eye AF for humans and animals that works in video and stills mode and a class-leading viewfinder paired with a vari-angle touchscreen. Canon has finally played its hand.

-- As reviewed by CameraJabber