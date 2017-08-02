Olympus Tough TG-5
Price: $449
87
-
Excellent:5
-
Good:6
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
6.8
Editors Liked
- Waterproof to 15 metres
- Dropproof from 2.1m
- Freezeproof to -10C, and dustproof
- Low noise 12 Megapixel sensor
- High-speed FullHD video
- In-camera focus stacking
- 4K video
Editors Didn't Like
- Poor C-AF on movies
- Prone to lens flares
- Expensive compared to rivals
- Panoramic mode could be better
The Olympus Tough TG-5 is the latest member in a family aim for die-hard adventurist and backpackers seeking for a camera that allows them to shoot off-limits. The TG-5, on paper, has one of the best specs sheets in the rugged category, with a bright f/2.0 lens, snappy burst mode at 20 frames per second, image stabilization and 4K video.