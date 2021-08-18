Reviewers Liked

  • Sleek design
  • Excellent thermal performance
  • Decent price/good value for money
  • Easy installation
  • Support for long graphics cards and large motherboards
  • Includes five fans out of the box
  • 9-port PWM fan hub included

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • No rear fan included
  • Top and front panels are plastic
  • Fans noisy at high speed
  • Expensive
  • Matte plastic surface is a fingerprint magnet