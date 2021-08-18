Fractal Design Torrent
Price: $190
By delivering low noise levels, tons of airflow and some of the best thermals that we have ever seen, Fractal's Torrent is easily the best case that we have looked at this year. For that, The Fractal Torrent deserves our highest award. This is currently the best airflow case on the market, and for that, it deserves high praise.-- As reviewed by OC3D
89
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 11 expert reviews
Excellent:9
Good:1
Average:1
Bad:0
- $190
Reviewers Liked
- Sleek design
- Excellent thermal performance
- Decent price/good value for money
- Easy installation
- Support for long graphics cards and large motherboards
- Includes five fans out of the box
- 9-port PWM fan hub included
Reviewers Didn't Like
- No rear fan included
- Top and front panels are plastic
- Fans noisy at high speed
- Expensive
- Matte plastic surface is a fingerprint magnet