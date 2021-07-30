Kingston HyperX Cloud Alpha
Price: $69
It may look more like an evolution on the original Cloud design than something fresh and new, but the HyperX Cloud Alpha’s dual-chamber design delivers an unprecedented level of audio fidelity, and tonal separation, at a genuinely impressive price.-- As reviewed by PCGamesN
87
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 22 expert reviews
-
Excellent:16
-
Good:5
-
Average:1
-
Bad:0
9.2
User ScoreBased on 15,862 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
- Price:
-
$69
on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- Improved looks and comfort
- Fully removable cabling and smarter inline control placement
- Solid build quality
- Excellent audio quality
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Muddled lows
- Small dips and peaks in frequency curve
- More expensive than the original Cloud, with fewer accessories
- Not foldable, which can make travelling a bit of a hassle
Price Tracker
Kingston HyperX Cloud Alpha pricing
|Price
|Date
|Current
|$69
|Jul 30, 2021
|Highest*
|$99
|Jan 31, 2021
|Lowest*
|$66
|Jul 24, 2021
|Average
|$85
* Highest/Lowest price found on Amazon in the last 120 days.
