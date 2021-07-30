Reviewers Liked

  • Improved looks and comfort
  • Fully removable cabling and smarter inline control placement
  • Solid build quality
  • Excellent audio quality

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Muddled lows
  • Small dips and peaks in frequency curve
  • More expensive than the original Cloud, with fewer accessories
  • Not foldable, which can make travelling a bit of a hassle