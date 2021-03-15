Xbox Wireless Headset
This Xbox & PC headset offers performance and a feature set that belie its price point. As well as the ability to hook it up to your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S without a dongle, it sports Bluetooth connectivity for mobile use. Its audio signature is big and bold enough, but without overblowing clarity, and it's as capable with gameplay as it is Netflix and music streaming.-- As reviewed by Pocket-Lint
86
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 8 expert reviews
Editors Liked
- Easy-to-use dials
- Lightweight, comfortable, and airy for long sessions
- USB-C charging across a 15-hour usage time
- Supports concurrent wireless connections
- Dolby Atmos and other object-based surround support
- Easy pairing
- Affordable
Editors Didn't Like
- No multifunction button for controlling Bluetooth devices
- Lacks 3.5mm jack
- A bit smaller than most headsets
- Mic and audio quality isn't the best