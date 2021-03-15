Editors Liked

  • Easy-to-use dials
  • Lightweight, comfortable, and airy for long sessions
  • USB-C charging across a 15-hour usage time
  • Supports concurrent wireless connections
  • Dolby Atmos and other object-based surround support
  • Easy pairing
  • Affordable

Editors Didn't Like

  • No multifunction button for controlling Bluetooth devices
  • Lacks 3.5mm jack
  • A bit smaller than most headsets
  • Mic and audio quality isn't the best