Kingston HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar To
Price: $69
HyperX does a wonderful job with the Alloy Origins Core. Including the new Aqua Switches is a terrific addition to a sleek, affordable, well appointed TKL mechanical keyboard!-- As reviewed by TweakTown
90
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 4 expert reviews
-
Excellent:3
-
Good:1
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
9.6
User ScoreBased on 5,512 reviews
as rated by users
- Price:
-
$69
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.
Learn more here.
Learn more here.
Reviewers Liked
- Price
- Build quality
- Premium keys
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Still no media keys or pack-in wrist rest