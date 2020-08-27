Alienware Area-51m R1
Price: $1,750
The Area-51m is a beast of a laptop. It's heavy and awkward to carry around, but it's also capable of tearing through whatever you throw at it. If you have a budget of $4,500 and need a laptop that performs like a desktop, the Area-51m won't disappoint.-- As reviewed by IGN
Editors Liked
- Stunning space station aesthetic
- Excellent graphics and overall performance
- Lightning fast SSDs
- All major components upgradable
Editors Didn't Like
- Exorbitantly expensive
- Mediocre NVMe SSD Selection
- No MicroSD Card Slot