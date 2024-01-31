Reviewers Liked

  • High-end gaming performance
  • Per-key RGB lighting makes the keyboard pop
  • Chassis redesign is slick and offers better airflow
  • Plenty of ports (even if down one from last year)
  • Thunderbolt 4 support
  • Good pricing
  • 240Hz QHD+ display

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Display could be brighter
  • Modest battery life
  • Unremarkable build quality for the price
  • More pronounced performance drop on DC power
  • No more SD card reader