The Omen 16 (2023) might still fall behind some of its competitors when it comes to mixed-use, but it excels at delivering a high-quality gaming experience. It's powerful, it doesn't throttle, and the chassis redesign is a boon for all users. It's also an excellent everyday value, and it gets particularly attractive when on sale.-- As reviewed by XDA Developers
Reviewers Liked
- High-end gaming performance
- Per-key RGB lighting makes the keyboard pop
- Chassis redesign is slick and offers better airflow
- Plenty of ports (even if down one from last year)
- Thunderbolt 4 support
- Good pricing
- 240Hz QHD+ display
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Display could be brighter
- Modest battery life
- Unremarkable build quality for the price
- More pronounced performance drop on DC power
- No more SD card reader