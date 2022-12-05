Lenovo Legion 5 - 2021 model
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar To
Price: $899
The Lenovo Legion 5 offers well-balanced and impressive speed alongside good thermal performance, an impressive keyboard and a subtle design that’s packed with ports – and it’s often cheaper than rivals. But remember that this machine is heavier and thicker than the competition and that it’s got an underwhelming display, too.-- As reviewed by TrustedReviews
84
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 4 expert reviews
-
Excellent:2
-
Good:1
-
Average:1
-
Bad:0
9.4
User ScoreBased on 13 reviews
as rated by users
- Price:
-
$899
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Learn more.
Reviewers Liked
- Encouraging specs
- Excellent gaming performance
- High-quality keyboard
- Loads of ports
- Competitively priced
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Poor battery life
- Loudspeakers lack bass
- 120Hz display option is only 250 nits
- Full-size laptop with a heavy 300W power brick on this configuration