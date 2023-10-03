Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
Price: $2,399
The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 is more powerful than ever and has the welcome additions of USB Type-A port and microSD card slot. But its GPU is restrained with just 80W, and the system is still expensive and difficult to repair.-- As reviewed by Tom's Hardware
Excellent:2
Good:1
Average:4
Bad:2
Reviewers Liked
- 120Hz display with dynamic refresh rate
- Latest Intel and Nvidia silicon
- Dedicated neural chip for local AI
- USB Type-A and microSD reader
- Comfortable keyboard and haptic touchpad
- Sharp webcam
- Bright display
- Touchpad is world-class
- Unique convertible hinge
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Battery life is down from 12 hours to a bit over 4
- Extremely expensive
- Just-okay Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 color coverage
- AI boosts only Windows Studio Effects, for now
- GPU has a low 80W max graphics power
- Pen is extra-cost option
- Poor performance, unless performance mode is enabled
- Even thicker and heavier than previous generation
- Runs extremely hot