Reviewers Liked

  • 120Hz display with dynamic refresh rate
  • Latest Intel and Nvidia silicon
  • Dedicated neural chip for local AI
  • USB Type-A and microSD reader
  • Comfortable keyboard and haptic touchpad
  • Sharp webcam
  • Bright display
  • Touchpad is world-class
  • Unique convertible hinge

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Battery life is down from 12 hours to a bit over 4
  • Extremely expensive
  • Just-okay Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 color coverage
  • AI boosts only Windows Studio Effects, for now
  • GPU has a low 80W max graphics power
  • Pen is extra-cost option
  • Poor performance, unless performance mode is enabled
  • Even thicker and heavier than previous generation
  • Runs extremely hot