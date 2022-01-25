MSI GE76 Raider - 2022 (12UH)
Price: $4,000
The MSI GE76 Raider combines the most powerful CPU and GPU options for impressive gaming performance, but the fans get noisy fighting to keep things cool.-- As reviewed by Tom's Hardware
Reviewers Liked
- Huge port selection
- Webcam is actually good
- Amazing gaming performance
- RGB light bar is striking
- Built like a tank
- Comfortable keyboard
- Good speakers
Reviewers Didn't Like
- 1080p screen
- Short battery life
- Very expensive
- Fans run loud to keep it cool
- Display could be brighter and more vivid