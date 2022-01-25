Reviewers Liked

  • Huge port selection
  • Webcam is actually good
  • Amazing gaming performance
  • RGB light bar is striking
  • Built like a tank
  • Comfortable keyboard
  • Good speakers

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • 1080p screen
  • Short battery life
  • Very expensive
  • Fans run loud to keep it cool
  • Display could be brighter and more vivid