Price: $249
The Dell SE3223Q is ideal for work or leisure activities such as gaming and streaming media content. It is perfect for those who want an immersive viewing experience and don't want to spend too much money on a high end display setup either. The features combined with its reasonable price tag make this one of the best value monitors on the market today.-- As reviewed by BestChoice
$249 on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- Decent viewing angles
- 4K resolution and vibrant colors
- Great crispness and contrasting
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Low peak brightness
- Poor black uniformity
- Height not adjustable